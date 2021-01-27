Advertisement

Rain transitions to snow this weekend, triggering two First Alert Days

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As we continue to clean up the snow from Monday’s storm, we’re already looking ahead to our next snow potential this weekend. First Alert Days have been issued for Saturday and Sunday, January 30th-31st.

Conditions are looking mostly quiet and dry for the rest of the workweek, with temperatures gradually warming through Friday. By Saturday, an area of low pressure in Kansas – pushing east – will bring us precipitation. The exact location and speed at which this low moves through the region will impact just how much snow we could see.

Precipitation looks to move in from the south by Saturday afternoon, beginning as rain. Rain then will transition over to snow by Saturday evening, taking us through Sunday morning before exiting east. Winds could also gust up to 35 mph on the backside of the low.

While this snow doesn’t look nearly as heavy as Monday’s system, a few inches could cause a headache for anyone on the roads Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Don’t put the shovels away just yet! We’ll hash out potential snowfall totals as we get closer.

Keep track of these First Alert Days and the entire 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

