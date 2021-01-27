OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People are starting to double up on face masks when it comes to protecting themselves against COVID-19, especially in places where social distancing isn’t as easy, like the grocery store.

If you’ve been double-masking, you’re not the only one.

“We thought that we were doing all of the right things and we were. We were using the Lysol, washing our hands, wearing face mask but yet we still got it,” C.T. Williamson said.

Williamson and her husband Charles live in Omaha. They couple got COVID back in November. They said they still struggle.

“The after effects, you know some days you’re good and some days you wake up like you Jess, the virus started all over again. Your body be aching, your mind is still wondering, are you going to survive,” Charles Williamson questioned.

As healthcare workers in Douglas County race to get people vaccinated, there are now concerns over what health professionals claim is a more contagious UK variant.

It brings the question: one mask or two?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing a face covering. They have not recommended layering. However, many people, including Doctor Anthony Fauci have started the trend.

“So if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” Fauci said while featured on the Today Show Monday.

Dr. James Lawler with Nebraska Medicine agrees face masks work. He said what may be more important is the quality of mask.

“We know that higher quality face masks probably work better so if you can get your hands on a surgical face mask or procedure mass, those might give you some slight added benefit but we also know that high-quality, cloth mask face mask, three ply cotton face mask or three-ply poly masks work very well,” Lawler explained. “Those are sufficient for protecting yourself and those around you.”

Regardless if you wear one or two or maybe none at all, the Williamsons do not wish what they went through on anyone. It’s why they are pushing for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Like them, even doing the right thing according to health guidelines doesn’t guarantee a person won’t get it.

“It was two weeks, one week of hell,” C.T. added. “A lot of the times laying in bed, looking at each other like who’s going to get some juice or put some soup on.”

The CDC continues to recommend that N-95 masks be left for healthcare workers.

Doctors said to check the quality of your mask, hold it up to the light. If the masks blocks the light, you can assume it will be tougher for the virus to get through.

