Omaha nurse ends up on COVID floor as a patient

By Brian Mastre
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re a nurse taking care of COVID patients since March, the things you’ve seen could fill journals.

When nurse Katrina Conway sees COVID patients, she can relate through her goggles and masks in ways she never could before. She’s been there.

In the hospital bed suffering, struggling to breathe. Hoping to survive the coronavirus.

“We have so many people come in, they’re in their 60′s and 70′s. And I’m in my 40′s,” says Katrina, a nurse at Methodist.

Katrina Conway’s family wasn’t allowed to see her in person, so she leaned on a friend who could be in the room. A colleague for compassion and care, nurse Jacque Kraft.

“We’re very close. I’m happy she chose me to care for her. But on the flip side, it was rather scary. Because we’ve seen so much of what can happen and how fast it changes,” says Jacque Kraft, another nurse at Methodist.

Five days in the hospital, six weeks to recover from the symptoms. Nurse Katrina Conway is back on the COVID floor with a newfound connection with her friend and caregiver, carrying a consistent message for others.

“It can happen to anyone. anytime,” says Katrina. Keep on doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Katrina will get her second dose of the vaccine later this week.

