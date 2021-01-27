Advertisement

Omaha frustrated with lack of parking cooperation amid snow emergency

By John Chapman
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha city officials say they are disappointed in the level of compliance with the city’s snow emergency parking regulations.

Officials say 48-hours into the emergency they are seeing cars that have not been moved at all or neighborhoods where vehicles are parked on both sides of the street making the job of clearing residential streets more difficult.

“We do issue citations, we do very little towing. The only towing we do is if there’s a safety concern somebody parked so close to an intersection you can’t see around them and you’re worried about an accident happening something along that line,” said Todd Pfitzer, Omaha City Engineer.

“I hope our system is easy to follow on an odd day you park on the odd side of the street on an even day you park on the even side of the street and of course you’re on the east-west then you park north-south same concept,” said Pfitzer.

Omaha city engineer Todd Pfitzer says he plans to discuss possible changes to parking regulations during snow emergencies, he says more people will be out issuing 50-dollar citations for violations of the city’s snow emergency.

