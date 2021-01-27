New website helps victims track sexual assault kits in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sexual assaults in Nebraska are on the rise, specifically involving children.

Between the 2018 2019 fiscal year and the 2019-2020 fiscal year, 538 more sexual assault kits were used.

Over the past 3 years, there has been a 10 percent increase in the number of assaults on children 12 and younger.

The number of assaults reported by men has also increased by 7 percent.

“These also numbers are focused on the medical exams we are providing. This is not a complete number as well; we have additional assaults that are happening that our law enforcement are investigating day in and day out that don’t get medical exams,” said Anne Boatright, State Forensic Nursing Coordinator.

The Nebraska Attorney Generals’ Office has created a website where victims can track their sexual assault kits.

They’ll receive updates from the moment it’s used by a medical professional until it’s brought in front of a judge during prosecution.

The site can be accessed by law enforcement to input data - the Nebraska State Patrol is one of the first agencies to do so.

“Our goal is to reduce the victims and to hold accountable those offenders across the state. And those offenders travel across state lines. So, the prosecution of these offenders is critical to minimizing the number of future victims,” said Colonel John A. Bolduc with the NSP.

