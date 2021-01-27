Advertisement

Man booked for vehicle homicide of fatal crash on 24th & Lake

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:42 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, Omaha Police booked a man for vehicle homicide of the fatal car crash on 24th & Lake on Jan. 11.

Chaz Booker, 43, was booked for two counts of felony motor vehicle homicide after being released on Tuesday from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

In the fatal crash, Terrell L Lindsey, 49, died shortly after arriving at Nebraska Medicine and Laron B Imani, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police discovered that the Dodge Journey, driven by Booker, ran a red light at 24th and Lake going over the 30 mph speed limit. The Dodge hit a 2017 Hyundai Z-Trip taxi. The taxi was turning on a green light from North 24th onto Lake heading west.

After the crash, the Dodge and the taxi hit two cars, a 2001 Buick and a 2007 Lincoln. The Buick and the Lincoln were stopped at a red light going west.

There were temporary stop signs at 24th and Lake due to the damages of the crash.

