Lower property tax amendment introduced to Nebraska Unicameral

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - High property taxes are driving people out of the state, that’s the word from leaders with “Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom” today inside the state capitol.

Doug Kagan testified at the Unicam this morning in support of “lr-22-ca”- a constitutional amendment that would establish an annual three percent cap on property tax increases by local governments.

Kagan said because Nebraska’s property taxes are high - both regionally and nationally -- it’s having a negative effect on the state as a whole by creating a lower standard of living for residents.

“Lower savings for both the young and retired, loss of homeownership for senior citizens, inability for the younger generation to buy a home or continue to farm, less ability to pay for farm implements and materials, and less inclination for prospective corporate personnel to locate here with their companies.”

It should be noted, property taxes are a major funding source for Nebraska’s public schools.

If passed in the legislature, Nebraskans would vote on the amendment in the 2022 midterm election.

Critics questioned the legality of the change saying the amendment would cost taxpayers more money in the long run.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.