Advertisement

Lower property tax amendment introduced to Nebraska Unicameral

By Emily Dwire
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - High property taxes are driving people out of the state, that’s the word from leaders with “Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom” today inside the state capitol.

Doug Kagan testified at the Unicam this morning in support of “lr-22-ca”- a constitutional amendment that would establish an annual three percent cap on property tax increases by local governments.

Kagan said because Nebraska’s property taxes are high - both regionally and nationally -- it’s having a negative effect on the state as a whole by creating a lower standard of living for residents.

“Lower savings for both the young and retired, loss of homeownership for senior citizens, inability for the younger generation to buy a home or continue to farm, less ability to pay for farm implements and materials, and less inclination for prospective corporate personnel to locate here with their companies.”

It should be noted, property taxes are a major funding source for Nebraska’s public schools.

If passed in the legislature, Nebraskans would vote on the amendment in the 2022 midterm election.

Critics questioned the legality of the change saying the amendment would cost taxpayers more money in the long run.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eppley
Omaha measures biggest daily snowfall since 1975
I-80 eastbound at 84th closed for fatal crash investigation
3 Day Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY continues with snow removal today and more snow tonight
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert outlined her plans for the city's economic recovery during her news...
Douglas County preps for COVID-19 vaccination rollout; mayor supports facemask ordinance extension
Crews battle fire in Bennington

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa arranged COVID-19 tests at office of governor’s donors
"We are in a tough spot. I can’t imagine I’m the only business owner that sits there like you...
First Omaha business owner cited for mask ordinance says it’s been dropped
Face Mask
One mask or two?
Omaha city officials say they are disappointed in the level of compliance with the city’s snow...
Enforcing Omaha's snow emergency- 5PM