Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations, new cases falling as Phase 1B plans continue

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline to a rate not seen since late August, and hospitalizations are less than half the all-time high number reported in November.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state are at 408, up 16 in the last two days, the governor said. That’s 1,100 fewer hospitalized now than the all-time high in November, she said.

The governor suggested that an increase in patients accepting the antibody treatments is contributing to the decline in hospitalizations. She also noted that testing levels in Iowa are consistent with levels seen in the fall.

Long-term care centers are also seeing declines in new cases, with 61 positive cases currently, Reynolds said.

The governor said Wednesday that the federal government is promising states a 16% increase in vaccine doses starting next week, potentially boosting the number of shots available amid frustration that eligible people have been unable to get vaccinated.

Reynolds attributed the decline to Iowans themselves, saying “it’s all the different ways we’ve adjusted our behavior to keep the virus at a man level so that we can continue to live our lifes [sic] as normally as possible. We’ve proven we can do it as long as everyone continues to exercise personal responsibility, and the progress you’ve made possible will continue as well.”

The governor said officials in President Biden’s administration promised weekly calls with governors said Tuesday that the federal government would increase state allocations to accelerate the national vaccination program.

The increased federal supply would raise Iowa’s weekly doses to 25,800 a week from the current 19,500 allocations for at least the next three weeks. Iowa on Wednesday reported eight additional deaths, raising the total to 4,500.

Reynolds encouraged Iowans to get vaccinated when they become eligible and said there has been a 90% uptick in long-term care residents choosing to be vaccinated while 50% of staff are choosing to get the vaccine. However, she said, pharmacy parters have reported they are seeing a 30% increase in staff choosing to be vaccinated.

Pharmacy program administrators say their vaccine clinics are going well and remain on schedule, she said, and report that despite a slow start, first-round vaccinations have been administered in nearly every long-term care facility in Iowa.

