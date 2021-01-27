First Omaha business owner cited for mask ordinance says it’s been dropped

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first citation issued for violating Omaha’s facemask ordinance has been dropped.

Peter Mayberry said in mid-November, one of his laundromat employees was cited when a customer wasn’t wearing a mask.

“She actually was wearing a mask when we got cited, and she was written the ticket,” said Mayberry, owner of Anytime Laundry. “And it also says for not having signage, but we actually had signage up.”

Earlier this week, Mayberry said, he went to the scheduled court date with his employee, but when they got there, he didn’t see his employee’s name, his name, or his business’ name on this list of hearings for the day.

That’s when Mayberry said he spoke with a clerk.

“They have their computers that you can see, and when she pulled it up, it said... something like ‘the city prosecutor refused to prosecute the case.’ So we just left,” he said.

Interim City Attorney Matt Kuhse said if a case was not filed, it’s because the evidence was not sufficient.

Mayberry says he’s glad his citation was dropped.

“I’m guessing business owners that have been cited probably have similar stories to me where we just want our customers to be safe. We truly do and we want our employees to be safe,” says Mayberry.

The Omaha Police Department siad that since the mask ordinance went into effect in August, they have issued six citations. Kuhse says his office has reviewed and filed cases for several of them.

