First Alert Morning with light snow causing slick roads to start the day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heads up for another dicey morning with a thin coating of fine powdery snow that will compact as it is driven over several times. This will be a brief snow will most of out of the area by 10am. An inch or less of snow is likely from this round with isolated 2″ amounts possible south of the metro.

First Alert Day Wednesday (WOWT)

Snow Forecast (WOWT)

By the afternoon we’ll get some clearing and sunshine allowing this thin coating to melt some and the roads to improve. Highs will reach into the mid 20s this afternoon with a light northeast wind.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Quieter but cold conditions are likely the rest of the week with highs trying to get back close to freezing by Friday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Our next bout of rain and snow is on track for this weekend with a brief round of rain Saturday afternoon changing to snow by Saturday night. That will likely linger into Sunday morning as well. More info will be posted about this storm later today.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.