Early ballot applications mailed for 2021 Omaha Primary, General elections

Early voting ballot applications for the 2021 City of Omaha Primary and General Elections have been mailed.(DCEC)
By Harper Lundgren and Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early voting ballot applications for this year’s Omaha primary and general elections have been mailed.

According to a Wednesday release from the Douglas County Election Commission, registered voters who live within city limits and have signed up on the county’s early voting request list should be receiving the ballot applications in the mail soon. The applications are postcards printed on green cardstock and should be in mailboxes by early February, according to Brian W. Kruse, Douglas County Election Commissioner.

“This card assists my office in processing applications for by-mail ballots more efficiently, and we appreciate voters using the card and returning it to a ballot drop box when possible,” Kruse said.

Voters must complete and sign the application before returning it to the election commission by mail, email, or fax. You can also drop the application cards into official drop boxes located around the county. No postage is needed to return the cards by mail.

If you haven’t applied for early voting and want to, the deadline to submit your written application to the election commssion is March 26 for the April 6 primary election and April 30 for the May 11 general election.

Ballots will be mailed out starting March 22.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that other election materials have been recently mailed. 6 News regrets the error.

