Douglas County announces COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites, Phase 1B plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department announced Wednesday four clinic locations that will begin assisting with COVID-19 vaccinations in February.

The four sites are being coordinated by DCHD in partnership with Nebraska Medicine, Creighton University, Methodist Health, and CHI Health in an initial effort to provide Douglas County residents 80 years of age and older with their first dose of the vaccine as the county’s Phase 1B rollout begins.

Those who have registered with the vaccine system will receive notification about the next step in the process.

The health department asked that people not call the locations for information, but wait until 9 a.m. Friday — if you don’t have access to a computer — to call the Douglas County Health Department information line at 402-444-3400 for assistance making a vaccination reservation.

“There is NO advantage to calling early or trying to register if you are not 80 years old,” the release states. “If you were not born in 1941 or earlier, please do not attempt to attend a clinic. You will not receive the vaccine if you show up.”

Until further notice, clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to those age 80 and older at the following times and locations:

Starting Feb. 2 at Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St., clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Starting Feb. 3 at CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Starting Feb. 4 at the Nebraska Medicine Testing and Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Starting Feb. 6 at Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center, located at 702 N. 17th St., vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Residents will be able to visit the clinics closest to them.

OneWorld Community Health Center in South Omaha, Charles Drew Health Center, and the Fred LeRoy Health Center also will be provided vaccine doses on a limited basis starting Monday.

In addition, Kohll’s Pharmacy will provide vaccinations to independent living and retirement communities, while the Nebraska Methodist College mobile diabetes unit will be serving vulnerable populations, according to the release.

Further plans to progress through the initial Phase 1B rollout and include more in the 65 and older age group are in the works, DCHD said.

“Until much more vaccine is available, healthcare providers, and clinics will not be able to order it for their patients,” the release states. “Future clinics will address more tiered groups of residents over 65 years of age, a group that has suffered 82% of the COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County.”

