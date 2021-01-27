David’s Evening Forecast: Another cold night, with above-freezing temperatures returning by Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday started off with another coating of fresh snowfall, particularly along and south of I-80. Accumulations in the Omaha Metro remained under a half-inch, with spots closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders picking up around 2 inches. The snow moved out by mid-morning, with abundant sunshine filling in behind!

Even with the bright blue skies and sun, the snowpack we have in place kept temperatures in the low to mid-20s this afternoon. Clouds increase overnight, along with the chance for fog. Temperatures will drop into the lower-teens and single digits early.

Hour by hour forecast (WOWT)

Despite more cloud cover Thursday, we should start to see a warming trend. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper-20s Thursday afternoon, with highs finally breaking the freezing mark Friday. Conditions stay dry through the end of the workweek!

Saturday will bring us our next chance for precipitation. The exact location and speed at which an area of low pressure moves through the region will impact just how much snow we could see. (More on Saturday and Sunday’s First Alert Days can be found here).

Moisture looks to move in from the south by Saturday afternoon, beginning as rain. Rain then will transition over to snow Saturday evening, taking us through early Sunday morning before exiting east. Winds could gust up to 35 mph on the backside of the low.

There is still some disagreement between weather models on this weekend’s system, so stay tuned for more updates!

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

You can keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.