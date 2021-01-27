Advertisement

Council Bluffs works to catch-up on waste collection following storm

(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Jan. 27, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Council Bluffs is asking residents to be patient with Waste Connections as they catch up on collections following Monday’s winter storm.

Waste Connections is working today to collect Monday’s as well as Tuesday’s trash.

They are asking residents to place trash out one day later than the usual scheduled day and if the waste hasn’t been collected by Saturday at 6 p.m., to bring it in and set it out on your normal collection day the next week.

Recycling will be collected in a separate truck in order to stay on schedule.

Containers must be placed in a cleared driveway or a clean place with at least five feet of cleared roadway to accommodate collections. Trash on a snowdrift runs the risk of not being collected.

