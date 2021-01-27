Clay’s Afternoon Forecast - Quiet and chilly for the rest of the day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snow has moved out and skies are clearing. As a result, the First Alert Day for Wednesday is over.

Expect quiet and mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather for the rest of the afternoon. We may see some clouds build back in this evening, and we will definitely see them overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 10s by Thursday morning.

We’ll finally catch a break from the active weather we’ve seen lately. Thursday and Friday offer a chance to continue the dig out efforts, and hopefully will even provide some melting for south facing driveways, and streets that are fully exposed to the sun.

We are tracking another chance for snow this weekend, and have declared Saturday night through Sunday morning First Alert Days. This system may bring a brief period of rain Saturday morning, but we’re expecting a change over to snow by the afternoon. We believe that snow will continue into early Sunday before wrapping up. We’ll talk amounts as we get closer and get better model agreement.

