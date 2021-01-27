Advertisement

Clay’s Afternoon Forecast - Quiet and chilly for the rest of the day

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snow has moved out and skies are clearing. As a result, the First Alert Day for Wednesday is over.

forecast
forecast(forecast)

Expect quiet and mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather for the rest of the afternoon. We may see some clouds build back in this evening, and we will definitely see them overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 10s by Thursday morning.

We’ll finally catch a break from the active weather we’ve seen lately. Thursday and Friday offer a chance to continue the dig out efforts, and hopefully will even provide some melting for south facing driveways, and streets that are fully exposed to the sun.

Euro Model
Euro Model(Euro Model)

We are tracking another chance for snow this weekend, and have declared Saturday night through Sunday morning First Alert Days. This system may bring a brief period of rain Saturday morning, but we’re expecting a change over to snow by the afternoon. We believe that snow will continue into early Sunday before wrapping up. We’ll talk amounts as we get closer and get better model agreement.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eppley
Omaha measures biggest daily snowfall since 1975
I-80 eastbound at 84th closed for fatal crash investigation
3 Day Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY continues with snow removal today and more snow tonight
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert outlined her plans for the city's economic recovery during her news...
Douglas County preps for COVID-19 vaccination rollout; mayor supports facemask ordinance extension
Crews battle fire in Bennington

Latest News

Wednesday, January 27th
David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Omaha, Nebraska
David’s Evening Forecast: Another cold night, with above-freezing temperatures returning by Friday
Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Days
First Alert Days this weekend
Rain transitions to snow by Saturday evening
Rain transitions to snow this weekend, triggering two First Alert Days