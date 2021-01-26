Advertisement

U.S. Olympic Swim Trials hosted in Omaha to be split into 2 events

Penn alum Bethany Galat at the US Olympic Swim Trials. Courtesy: Bold Action Media/Matthew Bish
Penn alum Bethany Galat at the US Olympic Swim Trials. Courtesy: Bold Action Media/Matthew Bish (WNDU)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2020 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials scheduled to take place in Omaha this summer will now be split in half due to COVID-19.

The trials will be split into two competitions with Wave 1 competing on June 4-7, 2021, and Wave 2 on June 13-20, 2021. Wave 2 will serve as the sole qualifier for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The decision was made to reduce overcrowding in the arena and to provide a safer environment for the athletes, according to a release.

“We undertook a thorough and methodical evaluation of the Trials over the last several months and factored in several critical considerations in our decision,” USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer Mike Unger said. “Our number one priority was to find a way to host Trials in the safest possible environment while also giving the athletes the best opportunity to succeed. While selecting the Olympic Team for Tokyo is a critical goal for the Trials, it is important to note that the experience gained at Trials by some of the lower seeded athletes has historically provided a great experience for future Olympic Trials (and Games), which fueled our desire to host two events.”

Josh Todd, the President of the Omaha Sports Commission says the new dual event is exciting for Omaha.

“The Omaha Sports Commission is excited with the new, dual event plan for Trials, which provides us with the opportunity to stage not one, but two marquee events in the city of Omaha. We are working closely with the CHI Health Center team and are committed to delivering a safe and memorable experience for every athlete coming to Omaha to chase their dreams and to compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.”

More qualifying information on the newly adjusted waves can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather conditions caused a crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate 80 near...
FIRST ALERT UPDATES: Tuesday closings roll in as snowfall ramps up; plows to work overnight
In effect through mid-morning Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy snow tapers off Monday evening with impacts through Tuesday morning
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, on charges...
Omaha man facing charges related to U.S. Capitol riot
Eppley
Omaha measures biggest daily snowfall since 1975
The gold 50 yard marker and Patriots logo is seen on the filed before the New England Patriots...
FBI Omaha looks for stolen AFC Championship ring

Latest News

Omaha taxpayers frustrated on refund delays
Omaha nurse ends up on COVID floor as a patient
WWII veteran celebrates 95th birthday
Nurse ends up on COVID floor as patient - clipped version
Nurse ends up on COVID floor as patient - clipped version
Rental assistance update
Rental assistance update