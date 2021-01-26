U.S. Olympic Swim Trials hosted in Omaha to be split into 2 events

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2020 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials scheduled to take place in Omaha this summer will now be split in half due to COVID-19.

The trials will be split into two competitions with Wave 1 competing on June 4-7, 2021, and Wave 2 on June 13-20, 2021. Wave 2 will serve as the sole qualifier for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The decision was made to reduce overcrowding in the arena and to provide a safer environment for the athletes, according to a release.

“We undertook a thorough and methodical evaluation of the Trials over the last several months and factored in several critical considerations in our decision,” USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer Mike Unger said. “Our number one priority was to find a way to host Trials in the safest possible environment while also giving the athletes the best opportunity to succeed. While selecting the Olympic Team for Tokyo is a critical goal for the Trials, it is important to note that the experience gained at Trials by some of the lower seeded athletes has historically provided a great experience for future Olympic Trials (and Games), which fueled our desire to host two events.”

Josh Todd, the President of the Omaha Sports Commission says the new dual event is exciting for Omaha.

“The Omaha Sports Commission is excited with the new, dual event plan for Trials, which provides us with the opportunity to stage not one, but two marquee events in the city of Omaha. We are working closely with the CHI Health Center team and are committed to delivering a safe and memorable experience for every athlete coming to Omaha to chase their dreams and to compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.”

More qualifying information on the newly adjusted waves can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.