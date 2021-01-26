Advertisement

Tuesday Jan. 26 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 141 new cases, 1 death

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 141 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 60,178.

The 7-day rolling average number of cases reported is now 253.

One new death was reported in the county today. A man over the age of 80 has passed. That puts the number of deaths in the county connected to the pandemic remains at 583.

DCHD reports 45,494 recoveries as of Monday.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 74% occupancy, with 393 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 67% rate with 110 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Friday reports it was caring for 216 COVID-19 patients, with 88 receiving adult ICU care, 13 awaiting test results; 18 of those patients are on ventilators.

Nebraska

Nebraska reported 329 new cases Tuesday to bring the number to 188,122. Eleven more deaths were also recorded to bring that number to 1,905. Nebraskans with COVID-19 now occupy 8.8% of available hospital beds in the state, which is low in recent history. The number of Nebraskans hospitalized (360) is the lowest since October 18. So far, 1.78% of Nebraskans 16 and older have completed their vaccinations.

Iowa

Iowa reported 886 new cases and four new deaths to bring those numbers to 314,420 and 4,492. The 14-day positivity rate in the Hawkeye state stood at 10.4% Tuesday. Iowa and Nebraska are also part of the Midwest region which is now joined by the other four U.S. regions as seeing declining numbers of hospitalizations. With 14,470 people hospitalized Tuesday, the Midwest had not seen a number that low since October 31.

Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has reported three new deaths today bringing the total to 192 in the county. Two men in their 70s and a man in his 80s. They were all hospitalized.

LLCHD reports 44 new cases bringing the community total to 26,279.

Lincoln also reports 9,809 total recoveries.

6 News will continue to give updates when they are available.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

