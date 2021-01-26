People in residential areas in Omaha are still getting stuck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snow plows have been through a lot of the residential areas, but the streets are still sloppy and slick and many need a little help getting out.

For about 15 to 20 minutes, people in a Benson neighborhood worked to help the driver of this mini van get off the block. The slick streets and the sloppy snow made the rescue difficult.

Dan Kenny lives close by, this isn’t’ the first time he helped someone stuck on the street at an incline in front of his house.

“Every year it seems like it gets slicker and slicker, right here is where the most people seem to get stuck at. I try to help them as much as I can,’ said Dan.

In North Omaha, Matt Weyant was on his own, trying to move onto a residential street. He is having a tough time turning from 24th Street to Hartman.

“We got high centered and I tried to rock it out and got stuck. The side roads could be better, like 100% better. I say I would rate them about 40%,” said Matt.

Maybe that rating is a bit low because snow plow drivers aren’t getting much help in some neighborhoods. Parking on both sides of a narrow street doesn’t help and blowing snow back into the street violates an Omaha City Ordinance.

But in some neighborhoods, the plow did leave behind their usual calling card for cars parked on the street.

“Well my car got snowed in, plowed in, it got backed down the hill and hit my son’s car, said Norman Carr. Yeah, it’s really bad around here. The snow plow came and covered all the cars up, and practically had to dig it out. It’s been pretty rough.”

It was a pretty rough day for a lot of people trying to move out of their neighborhoods. It took John Birch about 20 minutes to dig his car out and more people in his neighborhood will have to do the same.

“Pretty much more than a snow drift said, John. Honestly, I mean you can see down that way her car is plowed in, it’s pretty bad.”

We also notice a lot of garbage carts sitting out in many neighborhoods, now remember because of the snow storm, regular pick up will be delayed by one day.

