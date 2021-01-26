Omaha trash pick-up still a day behind as city snow removal continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert said during her news conference Tuesday afternoon that FCC Environmental remains a day behind in trash and recycling pick-up for the city.

The mayor said trucks weren’t able to get as early a start Tuesday as they had hoped because of street conditions following Monday’s snowstorm.

Today’s trash will be collected on Wednesday. Monday’s trash collection routes won’t be completed today.

The FCC will return on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to finish Monday’s trash collection. Also, they will be working Saturday and likely on Sunday as well to finish as many routes as they can. The city says this will allow minimal delays for the rest of the week.

The city is asking for residents to help by:

Placing your material out and leave it out. Allow two or more days for your street to be collected before calling in to the Solid Waste Helpline (402-444-5328) to report a missed collection (except as noted above for Monday’s collection area).

Keep carts as accessible as possible. Residents should set out in your cleared driveway, or a cleared area at your curb. Do not set carts on top of or behind drifts. Dig out and around your carts if they get buried in a snow bank. Carts that are inaccessible or difficult to access may not be picked up this week.

Residents whose carts are normally collected in an alley and who are able may place the cart at the curb for collection. Some alleys may not be accessible for collection this week.

Omaha’s city engineer, Todd Pfitzer, gave updates on the snow removal. They are still working on the primary routes which are somewhat unusual. Normally, the primary route is done within a few hours.

The plows will get in the residential areas by 4 p.m. They doubt the plows will get to snow rows in downtown before Thursday.

The goal is to get people moving on the primary and secondary roads and working on clearing turning lanes. Tonight people will have to park on the odd side of the street.

Omaha’s snow ban may be lifted on Thursday as long as the city doesn’t get more than a couple of inches of snow.

They say this is a big operation and are expecting to work 12-hour shifts throughout the week and possibly until the end of the weekend.

Snow’s gone. But there are other parts of the town where it‘s slow going, especially in neighborhoods.

Alleys are especially problematic, so little space, so much snow. That’s why we’re seeing the middle land of Dodge and the downtown streets filled not with cars during rush hour, but a blockade of snow.

Aj Brown nearly went the wrong way trying to turn onto Dodge today before realizing the middle lane had been filled with snow. He’s not alone.

City plows haven’t used this option in a few years.

“Got to put it somewhere, said Aj. Where you gonna put it? In your backyard? You have to put it somewhere. You do what you do when you get this much snow.”

Some other drivers chanced it and figured they could plow through the piles to get to the other side. Some made it. Others left behind the evidence of the failure.

Todd Pfitzer with Omaha Public Works said, “we haven’t plowed to the middle in 3-years. And unfortunately, there are some who crossed the windrows and got stuck. Yeah, it’s a learning curve.”

Cole Barnhart said, “it’s been a while since we had this much snow and people forget how to drive in it.”

City crews aren’t planning to pick up the piles in the middle of downtown and on Dodge until Thursday night at the earliest. If they didn’t do this, the clean up is much more meticulous and time-consuming. Digging the snow out from around parking meters and sidewalks and transferring it to a dump truck.

Either way, if you don’t have a big SUV or truck, driving around them is a better alternative.

This California driver learned the hard way last night. This foot of snow impressed even the seasoned weather observers.

I was in meteorology for the military for 20-years, said Aj. This is a hoot. This is something else.”

Aj Brown had quite a morning, besides not being able to get out his driveway, his wife fell and broke her hip. We wish her a speedy recovery.

As for the snow removal operation, city crews are expected to be on 12-hour shifts through the weekend clearing snow. Also, within the last hour, city salt trucks were expected to be following contractors through neighborhoods to help with the melting.

