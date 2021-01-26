Omaha measures biggest daily snowfall since 1975

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday’s snow will go down in the history books as the 7th biggest daily snow on record, and the most Omaha has seen in one day since 1975.

Eppley (Eppley)

Eppley Airfield officially reported 11.9″ of new snowfall for Monday, and added a little bit more after midnight. The 2-day total of 12.5″ is the biggest snow since 2005, and just inside the top 20 biggest 2-day snows on record.

Here’s a look at official totals as they stand as of 10:30 am Tuesday:

Snow list 1 (WOWT)

Snow list 2 (WOWT)

We will update these numbers as they come in from official sources.

