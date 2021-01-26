Advertisement

Omaha measures biggest daily snowfall since 1975

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday’s snow will go down in the history books as the 7th biggest daily snow on record, and the most Omaha has seen in one day since 1975.

Eppley Airfield officially reported 11.9″ of new snowfall for Monday, and added a little bit more after midnight. The 2-day total of 12.5″ is the biggest snow since 2005, and just inside the top 20 biggest 2-day snows on record.

Here’s a look at official totals as they stand as of 10:30 am Tuesday:

We will update these numbers as they come in from official sources.

LPS students enjoy second snow day

