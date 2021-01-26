Advertisement

OFD battled weather conditions, house fire in Southeast Omaha

A fire truck.
A fire truck.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to a reported car fire in Southeast Omaha Monday evening.

Upon arrival, the fire had spread to the house.

According to the release, the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene and two possible occupants were reported to be living in the home.

Weather conditions made accessing the incident difficult, according to the release, but they were able to extinguish it quickly.

A firefighter was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

