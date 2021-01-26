Advertisement

Neighbors help neighbors shovel sidewalks and driveways

By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many residential streets were still packed with snow Tuesday morning.

A lot of people came together to at least clear the sidewalks and driveways.

“I buried the steps, and I buried the porch with the snow blower. And so, I get to dig them out now,” John Foy said as he shoveled his porch Tuesday morning.

Before Foy’s snow blower made a bit of a mess it also did some good.

“My neighbor and I both have snow blowers, and we share this driveway, so we did that driveway. And then he had to go to work, so I just kept going,” he explained.

He kept going even over to Dan Sitzman’s house.

“He was able to get the big drifts and we were able to get some of the smaller parts,” Sitzman said.

He says neighbors helping Neighbors on snowy days isn’t unusual.

Related: Omaha measures biggest daily snowfall since 1975

“For so long with traditional snow days I was the one out here with the kids and shoveling the walks and just you know kind of helping out the neighbors a little bit,” Sitzman added.

However, that kindness did not stop on that block.

“There’s some guardian angel that usually shovels and removes the snow all along the sidewalk,” Jose Perra said while shoveling snow.

A father and son duo shoveled their own driveway, and then walked a few blocks to help out grandma and grandpa.

“They’re retirement age, so getting out here and shoveling is not something they’re really keen on doing,” Nick Friedrichsen said.

Friedrichsen said he wants his 11 year old son, Owen, to know what it means to help a neighbor out.

“Sometimes he’ll make some money doing it but not in this case,” he added.

Own said he wasn’t too happy at first about having to help shovel, but later realized it was the right thing to do.

“This feels pretty good that I’m helping people instead of sitting around on the couch and taking naps all day,” Owen added.

Related: People in residential areas in Omaha are still getting stuck

Show us the snow!
Send us your videos & photos

We want to see how you're playing — or working — in the snow. Submit your photos and videos through our app or website, and you might see yourself on WOWT or on our Facebook page!

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather conditions caused a crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate 80 near...
FIRST ALERT UPDATES: Tuesday closings roll in as snowfall ramps up; plows to work overnight
In effect through mid-morning Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy snow tapers off Monday evening with impacts through Tuesday morning
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, on charges...
Omaha man facing charges related to U.S. Capitol riot
Eppley
Omaha measures biggest daily snowfall since 1975
The gold 50 yard marker and Patriots logo is seen on the filed before the New England Patriots...
FBI Omaha looks for stolen AFC Championship ring

Latest News

Omaha taxpayers frustrated on refund delays
Omaha nurse ends up on COVID floor as a patient
WWII veteran celebrates 95th birthday
Nurse ends up on COVID floor as patient - clipped version
Nurse ends up on COVID floor as patient - clipped version
Rental assistance update
Rental assistance update