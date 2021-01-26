Luke McCaffrey, Kade Warner, Will Farniok enter transfer portal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three former Huskers enter the transfer portal, all three will significantly impact the depth on offense. McCaffrey is by far the immediate and biggest concern after starting a couple of games last year at quarterback.

Luke also played in seven of the eight games. He connected on 48 of 76 passes for 466 yards with a touchdown. He was more dangerous on the ground running 65 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns. In fact, the redshirt freshman quarterback was third on the team in rushing yards. Scott Frost last season said Luke was the future at quarterback.

“After struggling with this decision for weeks, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my options. I am thankful for the support Nebraska fans have shown me. I have so much love for my coaches and teammates from my time here. I am excited for the future,” Luke said.

Kade Warner’s impact will be felt differently, he was a captain this season after earning a scholarship as a walk-on. His stats aren’t significant, only five catches for 40 yards, but Kade was the guy who had players come over to his apartment to run through plays. As a leader, he made sure others were taking mental reps.

Will Farniok played one game last season, seeing action at center against Ohio State in the opener. Will wasn’t expected to earn a starting job this offseason but his departure is a blow to the line because it needs several capable backups.

