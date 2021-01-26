Advertisement

Iowa unemployment rate falls to 3.1%, 2nd lowest in US

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1% in December, the second-lowest rate in the country.

Data released Tuesday shows Iowa’s rate fell significantly from 3.8% in November. It’s now only slightly above the 2.8% rate from a year ago, before the coronavirus pandemic led to a national economic slowdown.

Only Nebraska and South Dakota have a lower unemployment rate, at 3%. The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 6.7%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather conditions caused a crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate 80 near...
FIRST ALERT UPDATES: Tuesday closings roll in as snowfall ramps up; plows to work overnight
In effect through mid-morning Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy snow tapers off Monday evening with impacts through Tuesday morning
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, on charges...
Omaha man facing charges related to U.S. Capitol riot
Eppley
Omaha measures biggest daily snowfall since 1975
The gold 50 yard marker and Patriots logo is seen on the filed before the New England Patriots...
FBI Omaha looks for stolen AFC Championship ring

Latest News

Omaha taxpayers frustrated on refund delays
Omaha nurse ends up on COVID floor as a patient
WWII veteran celebrates 95th birthday
Nurse ends up on COVID floor as patient - clipped version
Nurse ends up on COVID floor as patient - clipped version
Rental assistance update
Rental assistance update