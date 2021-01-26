I-80 eastbound at 84th closed for fatal crash investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported a crash that resulted in an overturned vehicle on Interstate 80 heading eastbound at the 84th Street ramp.

Eastbound I-80 on-ramp from 84th Street is closed and authorities are asking drivers to use an alternative route.

A witness said a 2006 Mazda Tribute going east on I-80 hit the inside median barrier. After the hit, the car crossed all four lanes, went into the air, rolled, and landed on the 84th Street on-ramp of I-80 east.

The driver of the Mazda, Diojenes Ortiz, 57, from Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mazda hit a Chevy pickup that was on the ramp going east before coming to a stop on the roof. The driver of the pickup was taken to Nebraska Medicine by the Omaha Fire Department for chest pain. His injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.