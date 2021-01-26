FIRST ALERT DAY continues with snow removal today and more snow tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Light snow continues to fall in the metro area and Western Iowa early this morning but that will generally subside after 9AM. Any additional snow will be very minimal this morning which is great news because many places as of midnight we’re measuring up near a foot in the metro. We will have several updates to snow totals later this morning as new reports come in.

Later on this afternoon we’ll only be able to reach the lower 20s for highs. Little melting will occur but we may be able to get a few breaks in the clouds later this afternoon. North winds at 10-15 mph will add a bite to the air as well as you clear off the snow.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Yes, more snow is likely tonight but it appears that it will likely go mainly south of the metro and bring the accumulating snow to areas near the Kansas border.

Snow Tonight (WOWT)

Sunshine will try to return by Wednesday afternoon and will hopefully help do just a bit of melting on surfaces that get direct sunlight. It won’t be that warm though.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

