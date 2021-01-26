Advertisement

Elderly woman killed, 5 others hurt in Portland car rampage

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A motorist repeatedly drove into people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, on Monday, killing an elderly woman who was dragged beneath the wheels. The man then tried to flee on foot but neighbors surrounded him until police arrived and wrestled him into custody.

Five other people were hurt and taken to hospitals. Authorities said they believe more people were hurt who did not need ambulance transport.

Police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. that a driver had hit a pedestrian, according to Portland Police Bureau spokesman Derek Carmon.

Additional calls then came from people saying a person driving the same suspect vehicle, a Honda Element, was striking other people and vehicles, he said.

Larry Wolfe told The Oregonian/OregonLive that he had an appointment to meet the person who was killed, a woman in her 70s. He said he saw her get hit by the car and scream, and was walking toward her when the car came back, hit her again, did a U-turn and dragged her along the pavement.

The motorist eventually crashed the Honda a final time, fled on foot and with help from the community, was apprehended by police, Carmon said. A group of people saw him run from the scene and corralled him until police were able to take him into custody.

Police did not immediately release the identities of the driver or his victims. The crime scene spans at least 15 city blocks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather conditions caused a crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate 80 near...
FIRST ALERT UPDATES: Tuesday closings roll in as snowfall ramps up; plows to work overnight
In effect through mid-morning Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy snow tapers off Monday evening with impacts through Tuesday morning
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, on charges...
Omaha man facing charges related to U.S. Capitol riot
Eppley
Omaha measures biggest daily snowfall since 1975
The gold 50 yard marker and Patriots logo is seen on the filed before the New England Patriots...
FBI Omaha looks for stolen AFC Championship ring

Latest News

Omaha nurse ends up on COVID floor as a patient
WWII veteran celebrates 95th birthday
Nurse ends up on COVID floor as patient - clipped version
Nurse ends up on COVID floor as patient - clipped version
Rental assistance update
Rental assistance update
Marine vet celebrates his 95th birthday
Marine vet celebrates his 95th birthday