David’s Evening Forecast - Cold tonight, a little more snow south

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The evening after our major winter storm, some welcome quiet weather! We saw a bit of sunshine this afternoon, helping to melt a bit of snow on roadways and driveways. However temperatures have remained well below freezing, so once the sun goes down you will want to watch for more slick areas as we see some refreezing. Temperatures may briefly drop toward the single digits early, but as clouds thicken up overnight we may rebound back toward the low teens by Wednesday morning.

A small area of light snow is likely tonight, but will mainly hold off to the south of the metro. Expect light snow to start after 10pm, and largely warp up by the morning drive Wednesday morning. The most likely area to see snow will be across far southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, where a half-inch to one inch of snow is possible. Around the metro, little to no snow is expected at this time, with some areas seeing a dusting at most.

Overnight Snow Chance (WOWT)

After a cloudy start Wednesday morning, we should see a little sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cold with highs only in the lower 20s. Sunnier skies will return on Thursday, but it will be a slow warm up with highs only in the mid to upper 20s. We should finally break the freezing mark on Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Our next storm system moves in over the weekend. Temperatures may actually climb into the upper 30s ahead of that system, resulting in precipitation beginning as rain. Some moderate rainfall amounts are possible, before colder air filters in changing rain over to snow. At the moment, snow amounts don’t appear very impressive, but stay tuned for updates as the evolution of this storm is not quite clear just yet.

