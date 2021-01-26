Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Cold tonight, a little more snow south

By David Koeller
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The evening after our major winter storm, some welcome quiet weather! We saw a bit of sunshine this afternoon, helping to melt a bit of snow on roadways and driveways. However temperatures have remained well below freezing, so once the sun goes down you will want to watch for more slick areas as we see some refreezing. Temperatures may briefly drop toward the single digits early, but as clouds thicken up overnight we may rebound back toward the low teens by Wednesday morning.

A small area of light snow is likely tonight, but will mainly hold off to the south of the metro. Expect light snow to start after 10pm, and largely warp up by the morning drive Wednesday morning. The most likely area to see snow will be across far southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, where a half-inch to one inch of snow is possible. Around the metro, little to no snow is expected at this time, with some areas seeing a dusting at most.

Overnight Snow Chance
Overnight Snow Chance(WOWT)

After a cloudy start Wednesday morning, we should see a little sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cold with highs only in the lower 20s. Sunnier skies will return on Thursday, but it will be a slow warm up with highs only in the mid to upper 20s. We should finally break the freezing mark on Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Our next storm system moves in over the weekend. Temperatures may actually climb into the upper 30s ahead of that system, resulting in precipitation beginning as rain. Some moderate rainfall amounts are possible, before colder air filters in changing rain over to snow. At the moment, snow amounts don’t appear very impressive, but stay tuned for updates as the evolution of this storm is not quite clear just yet.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather conditions caused a crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate 80 near...
FIRST ALERT UPDATES: Tuesday closings roll in as snowfall ramps up; plows to work overnight
In effect through mid-morning Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy snow tapers off Monday evening with impacts through Tuesday morning
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, on charges...
Omaha man facing charges related to U.S. Capitol riot
Eppley
Omaha measures biggest daily snowfall since 1975
The gold 50 yard marker and Patriots logo is seen on the filed before the New England Patriots...
FBI Omaha looks for stolen AFC Championship ring

Latest News

Cold tonight, a little more snow south
Eppley
Omaha measures biggest daily snowfall since 1975
3 Day Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY continues with snow removal today and more snow tonight
Monday, January 25th
David's Monday Evening Forecast