Crews battle fire in Bennington

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - While street crews were ramping up snow plow efforts around Omaha, fire crews were working to battle a blaze northwest of the city on Monday night.

Reports of full-fledged fire came in around 8:45 p.m. Monday, with emergency personnel warning of possible chemicals in the engulfed building located behind a home north of 168th Street and Military Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

