Council Bluffs to enforce odd-even parking ban

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city of Council Bluffs is declaring an odd-even parking ban that will go into effect Wednesday at 12 a.m.

According to the release, the ban will begin with parking allowed on the odd-numbered addressed side of the street and then cars will be allowed to park on the even-numbered street side on Thursday.

No parking will be allowed in cul-de-sacs until the ban is lifted and the snow is clear.

Cars violating the ban may be towed at the owner’s expense.

For more information, call the Council Bluffs Public Works Operations at 712-328-4641.

