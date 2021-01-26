90th & West Dodge continues to be a trouble spot for snow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today’s winter storm wreaked havoc at 90th & West Dodge. The intersection has long been a trouble spot.

It’s been a rough go at 90th and Dodge Street, snow piling up and cars spinning out. Joel Colon lives nearby and says it’s nothing new.

“What have you witnessed? Basically right here, where I’m staring at right now and the next intersection over I’ve seen cars slide up, including mine, said Colon. I’ve slid out a few times and got stuck.”

And plenty of drivers were getting stuck today.

“Have trouble getting around corners, people tend to slide through the intersection, said Ed Taylor, who works near 90th and Dodge. We see a lot of squads come by when it’s snowing, fire trucks, and ambulances.”

TC: What do you think could help?

Taylor: Well, I think for the West Dodge Rd. it would help to plow more.

And we did see plows going by. But people around here say they’d like to see more.

A road’s engineer told 6 News that when the snow falls like we saw today, plows pretty much have to be hitting the area continuously to have any chance of keeping the traffic flowing.

