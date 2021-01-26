Advertisement

90th & West Dodge continues to be a trouble spot for snow

By Tara Campbell
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today’s winter storm wreaked havoc at 90th & West Dodge. The intersection has long been a trouble spot.

It’s been a rough go at 90th and Dodge Street, snow piling up and cars spinning out. Joel Colon lives nearby and says it’s nothing new.

“What have you witnessed? Basically right here, where I’m staring at right now and the next intersection over I’ve seen cars slide up, including mine, said Colon. I’ve slid out a few times and got stuck.”

And plenty of drivers were getting stuck today.

“Have trouble getting around corners, people tend to slide through the intersection, said Ed Taylor, who works near 90th and Dodge. We see a lot of squads come by when it’s snowing, fire trucks, and ambulances.”

TC: What do you think could help?

Taylor: Well, I think for the West Dodge Rd. it would help to plow more.

And we did see plows going by. But people around here say they’d like to see more.

A road’s engineer told 6 News that when the snow falls like we saw today, plows pretty much have to be hitting the area continuously to have any chance of keeping the traffic flowing.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning through Tuesday morning
Strong winter storm will bring heavy snowfall to the region Monday, prompting a First Alert Day
Sarpy County identifies the two in fatal crash with semi on I-80
Winter weather conditions caused a crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate 80 near...
FIRST ALERT UPDATES: Tuesday closings roll in as snowfall ramps up; plows to work overnight
In effect through mid-morning Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy snow tapers off Monday evening with impacts through Tuesday morning
Omaha man facing charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

Latest News

Snow plow performance report card
Snow plow performance report card
Continuing trouble spot
Continuing trouble spot
Monday, January 25th
David's Monday Evening Forecast
In effect through mid-morning Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy snow tapers off Monday evening with impacts through Tuesday morning