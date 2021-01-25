Westside’s Dickerson decommits from Minnesota, will announce new school on signing day
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside’s Avante Dickerson announced on Twitter Sunday that he is decomitting from Minnesota.
Dickerson added that he’ll announce where he’s going on the Feb. 3 national signing day.
The question is: where will Avante go?
247 Sports has him ranked as the top player in Nebraska and the 8th best cornerback in the country in the class of 2021.
He was recently named MaxPreps Player of the Year in Nebraska.
247 Sports indicates Dickerson has interest in Nebraska and Oregon.
