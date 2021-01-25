Westside’s Dickerson decommits from Minnesota, will announce new school on signing day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside’s Avante Dickerson announced on Twitter Sunday that he is decomitting from Minnesota.

Dickerson added that he’ll announce where he’s going on the Feb. 3 national signing day.

I’d like to thank Coach Fleck and the entire University of Minnesota staff for the support throughout this process. However, I’ve had a change of heart and I am de-committing from Minnesota.

I will be announcing my decision on signing day on Feb. 3rd. — AD #28 (@_dickerson1) January 24, 2021

The question is: where will Avante go?

247 Sports has him ranked as the top player in Nebraska and the 8th best cornerback in the country in the class of 2021.

He was recently named MaxPreps Player of the Year in Nebraska.

247 Sports indicates Dickerson has interest in Nebraska and Oregon.

