Trash collection in Omaha, Council Bluffs delayed due to winter storm

(WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Waste collection will see delays throughout the metro as heavy snow moves through the area.

On Sunday, the Public Works Department and Environmental Quality Division announced trash collection will be delayed for one day due to Monday’s expected winter storm.

Monday’s collections will be picked up on Tuesday, Tuesday’s collections will be picked up on Wednesday, and so on for the rest of the week.

Officials advise residents to make sure the carts are set out by 6 a.m. on the next scheduled day to make sure that it will be picked up.

Trash and recycling collection will also be delayed in Council Bluffs.

The collection will continue Tuesday for those normally scheduled on Monday and a day behind for the remainder of the week.

The Solid Waste Management Division of Council Bluffs is also asking for residents to clear a place free of snow and ice within five feet of the roadway to accommodate for collection. Trash on a snow drift may not be collected.

