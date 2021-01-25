Monday Jan. 25 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 194 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 194 new cases Monday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 60,037.

The 70day rolling average number of cases reported is now 298.

One new death was reported in the county today. A woman over the age of 75 has passed. That puts the number of deaths in the county connected to the pandemic remains at 582.

DCHD reports 45,494 recoveries.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 74% occupancy, with 393 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 67% rate with 110 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Friday reports it was caring for 216 COVID-19 patients, with 88 receiving adult ICU care, 13 awaiting test results; 18 of those patients are on ventilators.

Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has reported two new deaths today bringing the total to 198 in the county. A woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s have passed away.

LLCHD reports 42 new cases bringing the community total to 26,235.

Lincoln also reports 9,687 total recoveries.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

