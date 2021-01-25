Advertisement

Sallis to announce college decision on March 26

By Rex Smith
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hunter Sallis will give his long awaited decision on where he’ll play college basketball on Friday, March 26.

The 5-star guard from Millard North announced the date on his Twitter page on Sunday.

Sallis’ top eight schools are: Creighton, Iowa State, Oregon, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA and Gonzaga.

247 Sports has Sallis ranked as the top player in Nebraska and the 6th best player in the nation in the graduating class of 2021.

