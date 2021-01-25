Advertisement

Plattsmouth drivers bear tricky commutes due to winter storm

By John Chapman
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The snow in Plattsmouth has been falling at a rapid pace for most of the day today, making travel challenging.

Before noon, visibility on Highway 75 was drastically reducing. The combination of blowing snow and snow-covered roads made travel hazardous.

A little further south, JRC’s convenience store says all of this bad weather is bad for business.

“Because people cannot come here, travel and it is going to get worse, so our business is going to go down,” said Luke Rizal, store owner.

Brooklynne Jeffries has to be on the road today, she’s working in the medical field. She’s on her way to work to cover for her coworkers who couldn’t make it in.

“A lot of people have had to call in already just going in to help out,” said Jefferies.

Brooklynne says the conditions made the drive into Plattsmouth a little tricky

“It’s pretty bad you, can’t really see anything if you go south the roads are pretty slick on my way on the gas station from like five minutes that way you have to kind of guess where the road is,” said Jefferies.

Work crews in Plattsmouth have 12 pieces of equipment to clear the sidewalks and the streets in town. City officials say it will be a long 24 hours for those crews as they work to keep up with the snowfall.

