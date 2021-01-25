Advertisement

OFD called to house fire near Minne Lusa area

The Omaha Fire Department was called to a structure fire Monday morning near 37th and Sorensen...
The Omaha Fire Department was called to a structure fire Monday morning near 37th and Sorensen Parkway.(WOWT)
By Courtney Kreider
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department was called to a structure fire Monday morning near 37th and Sorensen Parkway.

Upon arrival, fire crews observed heavy smoke coming from a residence.

According to a release, one person was inside the home but was able to exit safely.

Multiple exotic pets died as a result of the fire, but others survived, the release says.

The fire was contained but the home suffered substantial damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

