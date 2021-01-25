Nebraska won’t redirect vaccinations from rural areas

(AP) - OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is defending Nebraska’s approach to distributing coronavirus vaccines, saying the state won’t redirect doses away from rural areas that are outpacing Omaha and Lincoln with vaccinations.

State officials reported Friday that 15 rural public health districts in Nebraska have already finished the first phase of vaccinations, which focused on front-line health workers. Those districts are now vaccinating the next high-priority group, consisting largely of residents who are at least 65 years old.

The public health districts encompassing Omaha and Lincoln are still working through the initial phase and won’t shift to the next group until next week. Ricketts says Nebraska distributed vaccines based on the populations that are most affected by the pandemic.

