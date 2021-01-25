Businesses handle heavy snow across the Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite much of the Omaha-metro being covered in several inches of snow Pickleman’s in Midtown kept their open sign-on.

“We try to be one of the only businesses open. That way we can bring people into our doors,” Pasencia Deleon, the restaurant’s area manager said.

They filled huge orders on Monday.

“Today someone brought food for everyone that’s plowing downtown and Lincoln,” Deleon said.

However, most of their orders were set for delivery.

“It’s nice to know there are these dedicated staff members that are dedicated to making money. And they’re dedicated to making sure that we have good customer service at all of our stores,” Deleon added.

Many of the employees do not call off on snow days instead they take extra precautions.

“I wake up early and make sure my driveway is clear and check the weather. And make sure that I’m able to get here a little early,” delivery driver, Meagan Huesgan explained.

Huesgan said the customers appreciate the service even if it takes her a little longer to complete the order.

“They feel like they don’t want to leave their houses, so they understand. And a lot of them will plow their driveways and stuff to make it easier for us,” she added.

Pickleman’s expected the road conditions to worsen later in the day, so they closed at 2 p.m. to make sure employees could get home safely.

