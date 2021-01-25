Ricketts gives update on Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine rollout

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts had a news conference Monday, but did not have any new information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Ricketts said he will be testifying Wednesday in front of the state revenue committee on LR22CA, which addresses property tax relief. There will also be a hearing on Friday afternoon on LB387, which proposes changes to various tax credit programs.

The governor said he favors President Biden’s plan to implement 100 vaccination sites across the country. He said the mass vaccination center set up at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln was very successful. In a matter of four hours, they vaccinated 2,400 people, he said.

National emergencies are locally executed, state-managed, and federally supported, Ricketts said. If the federal government wants to help out, they should understand that emergencies are handled at the local level, he said.

“When you give us the resources, like if you give us enough vaccine, public health depts like Lincoln-Lancaster will figure out how to get it done,” Ricketts said. “For the state of Nebraska, I don’t believe 100 vaccination centers is going to make a difference, you just need to get us the vaccine so we can get people vaccinated.”

Ricketts said the state has been getting the number of doses they have been promised, but of course would like to see more supply.

The governor said the weather can impact the distribution of vaccine doses, but that he wasn’t aware of the impact of Monday’s storm on that yet.

Douglas County has been using up all the vaccine doses as they come in, he said, but the federal pharmacy program distribution has been a bit slower and has contributed to Nebraska “slipping in the ranks” — from 5th to 19th — of national distribution.

“I think once we get through the federal pharmacy program and we get through our hospitals, you’ll see that Nebraska is going to perform very very well,” he said.

Vaccine distribution is based on population, he said. Omaha and Lincoln areas will be moving into Phase 1B next week, but other areas in the state are moving into that phase this week. Vaccine doses from those areas won’t be moved to Omaha or Lincoln health districts, he said.

During implementation of Phase 1B, the Douglas County Health Department will receive a consistent shipment of 6,650 COVID-19 vaccination doses weekly for the next several weeks, Ricketts said, unless vaccine increases, and then it could be more. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will be receiving 3,900 doses weekly, he said.

Ricketts also signed a proclamation on and welcomed guests to speak about School Choice Week. When asked why he didn’t sign a proclamation for Public Schools Week last week or focus attention on public schools, he said he only signs education-related proclamations on operational excellence and school choice.

