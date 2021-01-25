Advertisement

Iowa man arrested after police say he beat his roommate

(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(AP) - PLEASANT HILL, Iowa - An Iowa man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he severely beat his roommate.

Pleasant Hill Police said officers found 30-year-old Dezrien Vance covered in blood when they responded to a reported fight. Inside the apartment, the victim was lying unconscious on the floor in a pool of blood.

Court documents say Vance threw the victim to the group and kicked the victim in the head. He also hit the victim with a vacuum cleaner hard enough to break the vacuum and hit the victim with a frying pan hard enough to dent the pan.

