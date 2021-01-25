FIRST ALERT UPDATES: Tuesday closings roll in as snowfall ramps up; plows to work overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heavy snowfall rolled through the Omaha-metro area, prompting many to declare a snow emergency and many school districts to call off a second day of classes.

As the heaviest snowfall was ramping up in Omaha on Monday afternoon, school districts around the area began sending in notifications about Tuesday classes. Omaha Public Schools will be remote learning again Tuesday, while Bellevue, Bennington, Council Bluffs, Elkhorn, Millard, Papillion-La Vista Ralston school districts all issued a second day of closings.

About 115 city plows were working Monday night to clear main and secondary roads, intending to assist contractors with residential streets after that. Even major intersections like 72nd and Dodge streets were a work-in-progress.

Mayor Jean Stothert on Monday reminded residents not to push snow from their driveways onto the street — even if a snowplow put it there.

With the heaviest snow starting to fall in Omaha around 4 p.m., accumulating about four inches in Midtown Omaha, a foot of snow had been reported in Nebraska City.

Some impressive snow totals already coming in from south of the metro! 8-9" from Nebraska City through Lincoln. Not quite that much in the metro, but snow continues! Expect to add on another 2-4" around the metro this evening. pic.twitter.com/bHuWcfyZyO — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) January 25, 2021

A sampling of snowfall reports as of 3:30 PM Monday. Heaviest snow (some impressive amounts!) staying south of I-80:



9.5" Fairbury

9.0" Tecumseh

9.0" Beatrice

8.5" Lincoln

8.0" Nebraska City

8.0" Auburn

6.0" Bellevue

4.5" Gretna

4.0" Council Bluffs

3.8" NW Omaha — Mallory Schnell (@mschnellWOWT) January 25, 2021

As of 4:15 p.m., OPPD was reporting only a handful of outages. A power line had also fallen onto southbound Highway 75 near Q Street about an hour before that.

Further south in Plattsmouth, snow fell at a rapid pace for most of the day today, making travel challenging. Before noon, visibility on Highway 75 was drastically reducing, and the combination of blowing snow and snow-covered roads made travel hazardous. By 8 p.m., some totals in Sarpy County were nearly a foot.

At about the same time In Iowa, the ranges of snowfall were showing an equally wide range, with Council Bluffs reporting five inches, Shenandoah showing 9.7 inches, and a foot of snow reported in Imogene.

Omaha declares snow emergency

The City of Omaha on Monday morning declared a snow emergency effective at midnight, which will put parking restrictions on certain routes throughout the city. More information on those restrictions can be found here.

Contractors were planning to start work in neighborhoods at 2 p.m.

NSP warns of ‘impossible’ travel, prepared for emergencies

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska State Patrol provided an update to the state’s response to the winter storm moving in, saying it is expected to be the biggest one yet of the season.

According to NSP Col. Bolduc, travel today is described as difficult or impossible.

“Please do not attempt to drive unless it is absolutely necessary. If you do have to travel make sure someone knows where you are going and the route you will be taking. If you become stranded this information will help rescue crews find you,” Bolduc he said.

Bolduc says that if you become stranded call *55 and stay with your vehicle. Law enforcement will stop for stranded vehicles, but said that if you are not with your vehicle, it will be difficult to find you.

State routes will have considerable troopers patrolling according to the NSP. Dialing *55 will alert them to an emergency.

Omaha, Council Bluffs delays trash service

Omaha and Council Bluffs have delayed their trash service collections by one day due to the winter storm.

Both services remind the public to make sure your trash is set out correctly and clear of snow in order to ensure a pickup on the new scheduled day.

FCC is going to give it a go beginning on Tuesday—COLLECTION WILL BE ONE DAY LATE for rest of week 1/25-29, 2021. Delays due to weather may occur. Leave material out and accessible. Call the _second_ day after your regular collection day. pic.twitter.com/npejdjs4OU — Wasteline (@WastelineOmaha) January 26, 2021

