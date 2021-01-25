FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy snow tapers off Monday evening with impacts through Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a First Alert Day as a strong winter storm brings heavy snowfall to the region. The biggest snow of the season is winding down but will have a big impact well into Tuesday as it takes a while to clear!

9:45 PM: Snow rates will continue lessen up this evening, before the snow showers come to an end overnight. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire WOWT viewing area through mid-morning Wednesday, with travel remaining hazardous.

Road conditions as of 10 PM Monday (WOWT)

Outside of a few lingering flurries early, we’ll stay cloudy and cold Tuesday with highs in the lower-20s. Light snow moves back in Tuesday evening, bringing us an additional inch or two of fluffy snowfall by the morning commute Wednesday.

8:45 PM Facebook Live:

First Alert Update: Snow continues to fall! Quick update on conditions as snow continues to fall around the metro, and looking forward to our next snow chance with Meteorologist David Koeller. Posted by Meteorologist David Koeller on Monday, January 25, 2021

8:00 PM: Snow is tapering off in far southern Nebraska and southwest Iowa, with visibility improving as a result. Still falling steadily in the Metro for the next few hours, but rates have decreased. Wind chills have dropped in the lower-teens and single digits across the area, with a cold and windy night ahead. Travel will remain hazardous through the morning hours Tuesday.

At this time measurements of 7 to 8 inches are common in Omaha, with more than a foot of snow being reported in Lincoln!

Reports as of 8 PM Monday (WOWT)

5:30 PM: Moderate snowfall rates continue in the Omaha Metro, with about an inch or so accumulating per hour. Many spots reporting 5 to 8 inches across the Metro at this time, with several reports over a foot near Lincoln and Nebraska City! Snow will continue at this rate through about 7PM or so, before tapering off overnight.

I shared some snow totals about an hour ago... since then a few spots have passed one foot! Over 12" in Lincoln, 12" in Nebraska City so far. 4-5" common around Omaha, perhaps as much as 6" or a little more in spots. Several more hours of snow to go! pic.twitter.com/WlTJhKJVDM — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) January 25, 2021

3:30 PM: The heaviest snowfall rates are staying primarily just south of I-80 this afternoon, with some spots in southeastern Nebraska nearing the double digits already! These heavier rates are beginning to move into western Iowa at this time.

A sampling of snowfall reports as of 3:30 PM Monday. Heaviest snow (some impressive amounts!) staying south of I-80:



9.5" Fairbury

9.0" Tecumseh

9.0" Beatrice

8.5" Lincoln

8.0" Nebraska City

8.0" Auburn

6.0" Bellevue

4.5" Gretna

4.0" Council Bluffs

3.8" NW Omaha — Mallory Schnell (@mschnellWOWT) January 25, 2021

The entire WOWT viewing area is now under the Winter Storm Warning through mid-morning Tuesday. While snow will be wrapping up tonight, travel will remain hazardous through tomorrow morning.

In effect through mid-morning Tuesday (WOWT)

2:00 PM: Heavy snow continues to fall across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, with very low visibility as a result. Most of the WOWT viewing area is experiencing “completely covered” roads, with a heavy band lifting from Nebraska City toward the Omaha Metro. Expect snow rates to increase in the Metro by mid-afternoon!

Heavy band of snow slowly lifting north Monday afternoon (WOWT)

12:00PM: Heavy snow continues across the Omaha Metro and areas further south. Road conditions have become dangerous, and are listed as completely covered for most of the WOWT viewing area.

12PM Road Conditions (12PM Road Conditions)

11:00AM: Heaviest snow rates are likely in this circled area during the afternoon hours. Up near 2″/hr possible here. Some 1″/hr rates could easily drift north and out of this area towards the metro too, especially by late afternoon.

Radar Update (WOWT)

10:00AM: Forecast is still on track for 7-11″ of snow in the metro by the overnight hours. Steady snow starting to move in again from the southwest and will likely increase in intensity in the afternoon. Track it here on the interactive radar.

Snow Update (WOWT)

9:00 AM: The heavy snow we have been anticipating is taking shape along the Nebraska/Kansas border and will move northeastward as the day goes on.

9:00AM Radar (9:00AM Radar)

7:30 AM: A persistent snowband, mainly south of the Omaha metro, has produced enough snow to cause road conditions to go downhill this morning. NDOT is reporting a large area of completely covered roads, and a few areas where travel is not advised. Conditions will only worsen from here.

7:30AM Road Conditions (7:30AM Road Conditions)

Light snow is possible before 9am this morning with spotty slick areas possible, especially southwest of the metro. After 9am, the steady snow will move in and intensify heading into the afternoon with 1-2″ per hour snow rates likely at times through the afternoon and early evening.

First Alert Monday (WOWT)

Travel will be very difficult and become increasingly so as the afternoon progresses and the snow adds up. I’m expecting 7 to 11″ of snow in the metro by the time this wraps up overnight. Heavier totals approaching 15″ are possible south of the metro with double digits very likely for a large swath of the area south of I-80.

Snow Forecast (WOWT)

Wind will also be an issue today with gusts to 35 mph possible from the northeast. This will create blowing snow, low visibility and make travel more difficult than it would have been otherwise.

Monday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Even as the snow wraps up overnight, we’ll continue to see big impacts to the roads into the morning hours Tuesday as it takes several days to clean up this much snow. There is another First Alert Day Tuesday night into Wednesday morning but thankfully that has trended toward lighter amounts with an inch or less likely from that round. That will still lead to impacts on the roads yet again Wednesday morning. Stay with us all day for updates on our app, our website, facebook and twitter.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.