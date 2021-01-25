Advertisement

FBI Omaha looks for stolen AFC Championship ring

The gold 50 yard marker and Patriots logo is seen on the filed before the New England Patriots...
The gold 50 yard marker and Patriots logo is seen on the filed before the New England Patriots play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - FBI Omaha is looking for a stolen 2011 New England Patriots AFC Championship ring.

The FBI office tweeted Sunday asking for people to be on the lookout.

The tweet reads, “If someone is sporting some suspicious bling at your AFC Championship game gathering, take another look.”

The ring is inscribed with “Gill” according to the tweet.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI electronic tip form.

