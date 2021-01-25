Advertisement

Affidavit: Teen posted video of setting of Kansas mall fire

Joel Sink, 18, was arrested in connection to the White Lakes Mall fire Tuesday morning.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(AP) - TOPEKA, Kan. - A court affidavit alleges a Kansas teenager posted a video on social media showing the setting of a blaze that heavily damaged a Topeka mall in December.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports a tip to provide the next day to Crime Stoppers led investigators to the video posted on messaging service Snapchat. It led to the arrest of 18-year-old Joel Sink and two other youths. They face charges that include arson tied to the Dec. 29 fire that caused an estimated $100,000 in damage at the former White Lakes Mall in Topeka.

Snapchat is a messaging service in which users send each other texts, photos, or videos that are usually scheduled to disappear after a few seconds.

