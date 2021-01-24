‘There’s something for everybody here’: New Selfie Spot Omaha owner aims to celebrate individuality

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Find the best lighting. Perfect the angle. And snap away.

Those are just a few of the ingredients needed for a successful time at Benson’s newest business ‘Selfie Spot Omaha.’

The owner and creator, Aja Anderson, is a first time entrepreneur. She says she was inspired after traveling the country, to bring something unique to the Big O.

“I thought Omaha would be a perfect place to have this, considering all the attractions that we bring in yearly.” Anderson explained.

But the vision for something fun and lighthearted became clearer she says, after witnessing so much tension across the country. From the Coronavirus pandemic, to protests and politics, Anderson says she wants her business to bring the best out of people.

“Laughing, smiling, feeling good about yourself... is something that I think everybody can use right now.” she added.

Months of hard work, research, collaboration and even some trepidation about starting a business during a rocky economic climate, finally came to fruition. In the beginning of January, the ‘interactive museum’ opened doors, welcoming residents to experience a collection of nine handcrafted ‘selfie’ rooms with 25 different sets for photo backdrops.

Anderson said she was intentional about making sure the rooms offered something interesting for everyone. Men, women, children, and people from all walks of life should be able to see part of their personality in these rooms, Anderson shared.

The themes change every few weeks, but right now, visitors will find a Husker room, Valentine’s Day themes, New Year’s props, Spiderman walls, a vintage album set and more.

Anderson is also on top of health safety.

“In my regular full time job I’m a health care professional so COVID precautions are extremely important to me.” she said.

Masks are required as you navigate the spaces. Of course they come off for your photo, but once you leave - their ‘selfie squad’ comes behind to clean the items people are using and any other frequently touched surfaces.

Sessions are booked online, in one hour time slots and Selfie Spot offers professional photography for folks who may need a bit of help getting the right flick.

