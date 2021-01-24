Advertisement

Sunday Jan. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 112 new cases

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 112 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 59,843.

No new deaths were reported in the county today. The total number of deaths remains at 581.

DCHD reports 45,161 recoveries.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 72% occupancy, with 420 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 67% rate with 112 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Friday reports it was caring for 216 COVID-19 patients, with 88 receiving adult ICU care, 13 awaiting test results; 18 of those patients are on ventilators.

Lincoln-Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 76 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 26,193.

No new deaths were reported today. The total number of deaths remains at 187.

6 News will continue to give updates when they are available.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Test Iowa
Test Nebraska
