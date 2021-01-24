Sunday Jan. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 112 new cases
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.
Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department has reported 112 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 59,843.
No new deaths were reported in the county today. The total number of deaths remains at 581.
DCHD reports 45,161 recoveries.
As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 72% occupancy, with 420 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 67% rate with 112 beds available.
The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Friday reports it was caring for 216 COVID-19 patients, with 88 receiving adult ICU care, 13 awaiting test results; 18 of those patients are on ventilators.
Lincoln-Lancaster County
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 76 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 26,193.
No new deaths were reported today. The total number of deaths remains at 187.
6 News will continue to give updates when they are available.
COVID-19 is serious, but so are many other diseases. Please stay current on your vaccines. Call your provider today. #Omaha #InThisTogether @UNMCCOPH @NEDHHS @Omaha_Scanner @OmahaPolice @DouglasCountyNE @DCSheriffNE @noiseomaha pic.twitter.com/kXar5KOl5w— DouglasCoHealthDept (@HealthDouglasCo) January 24, 2021
VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.
REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.
Resource links
COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide
Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska
Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa
School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University
COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County
WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine
Get tested
Recent COVID-19 updates
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.