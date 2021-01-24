Strong winter storm will bring heavy snowfall to the region Monday, prompting a First Alert Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday is the calm before the storm, as a strong winter system will take aim at our region Monday! Due to the threat for heavy snowfall and gusty winds, a First Alert Day is in effect Monday, January 25th.

Most of Sunday evening and night is looking quiet, with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s. Moisture will begin to stream in from south to north after midnight, likely not reaching the Omaha Metro until after 6 AM. There could be some light freezing drizzle on the leading edge of this system, but most of the event will fall as snow.

Monday, January 25th (WOWT)

Snowfall rates look highest in the Metro from mid-morning through late-afternoon. Rates could reach 1″ to 2″ per hour during this timeframe, especially along and south of I-80! The system will gradually wrap up for us during the evening hours, pushing off to the east.

Heavy snowfall likely Monday! (WOWT)

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas primarily along and south of the I-80 corridor; this includes the Omaha Metro. Here, 7 to 14+ inches of snowfall are possible throughout the day Monday. Just to the north, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Here, a few inches of snow are still likely, but high pressure will produce a sharp cut-off from the north.

Monday morning through Tuesday morning (WOWT)

Winds could gust 30 to 35 mph Monday, with wind chills dropping into the single digits by Tuesday morning.

Gusts up to 35 mph Monday (WOWT)

Our next round of snow will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This round won’t be nearly as heavy as Monday’s but a few fluffy inches could cause a headache for the Wednesday commute to work. This is why yet another First Alert Day is in effect.

