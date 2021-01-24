Advertisement

NSP, NDOT warn drivers to prepare for upcoming winter storm

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For the upcoming winter storm that is expected Monday morning, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Transportation are warning drivers to prepare if they have to travel. But if you don’t have to travel, don’t.

“This storm has the potential to have a major impact on travel throughout the state,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “The best way to stay safe during a winter storm is to make the important determination if travel is even necessary. If you have to travel, be prepared for adverse driving conditions and follow safe winter driving practices.”

Drivers can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555 to speak with an NSP dispatcher. Also, there will be state troopers on patrol throughout Nebraska for help.

“NDOT remains ready to tackle the latest storm as it makes its way through the region over the next two days,” said acting Department of Transportation Director Moe Jamshidi. “Our crews are well prepared to address this storm, but we need Nebraska to do their part too. Travel is not advised for those in the impacted areas. If you must travel, slow down, seatbelt on, give our plows room and travel safely.”

Drivers can check the latest weather conditions through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. Drivers can also check NDOT’s Plow Tracker to see road conditions in real time. They advise that the weather conditions are often worse than they appear on camera.

