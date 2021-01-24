Advertisement

Iowa Democrats choose state lawmaker to lead their party

Iowa House representative Ross Wilburn was selected as the next Iowa Democrat Party chairman on...
Iowa House representative Ross Wilburn was selected as the next Iowa Democrat Party chairman on Saturday, January 23, 2021.(legis.iowa.gov)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Democratic Party chose a state representative from Ames to lead the party as it works to retain its spot as the nation’s first caucus in presidential elections.

Rep. Ross Wilburn was elected Saturday. Wilburn said he will work with national party officials to try and keep Iowa’s traditional role as the first caucus in the country.

Some national officials have suggested changing that and moving away from caucuses in favor of primaries after Iowa Democrats had problems that delayed the results of their presidential nominating contest for days during the 2020 election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning through Tuesday morning
Strong winter storm will bring heavy snowfall to the region Monday, prompting a First Alert Day
Sarpy County identifies the two in fatal crash with semi on I-80
Winter weather conditions caused a crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate 80 near...
FIRST ALERT UPDATES: Tuesday closings roll in as snowfall ramps up; plows to work overnight
In effect through mid-morning Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy snow tapers off Monday evening with impacts through Tuesday morning
Omaha man facing charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

Latest News

90th & West Dodge continues to be a trouble spot for snow
Snow plow performance report card
Snow plow performance report card
Continuing trouble spot
Continuing trouble spot
Monday, January 25th
David's Monday Evening Forecast
In effect through mid-morning Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy snow tapers off Monday evening with impacts through Tuesday morning